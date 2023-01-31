Short Interest in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Rises By 8.9%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 693,500 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 76,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. Genesco has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $72.34.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 1,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
