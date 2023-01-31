Short Interest in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Rises By 8.9%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 693,500 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 76,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. Genesco has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $72.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 1,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

