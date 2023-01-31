Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Decreases By 8.3%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 155,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Price Performance

NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. Forrester Research has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.22 million. Analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,253 shares of company stock worth $220,660. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.