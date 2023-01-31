Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Decreases By 8.3%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORRGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 155,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Forrester Research Price Performance

NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. Forrester Research has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.22 million. Analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,253 shares of company stock worth $220,660. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

