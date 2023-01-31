Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Drops By 8.1%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 443,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.