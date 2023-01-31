Short Interest in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Decreases By 7.6%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

