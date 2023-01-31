Short Interest in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Declines By 11.8%

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVO Payments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Trading Down 0.1 %

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. 1,220,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,213. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,386,000.00 and a beta of 1.14. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

