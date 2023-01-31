Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Drops By 7.7%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 68,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,506. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. The company had revenue of $720.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.48%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

