Short Interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Drops By 8.9%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EH traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 806,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.29. EHang has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 121.64% and a negative net margin of 873.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 382,879 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in EHang by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EHang by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

