Short Interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expands By 17.2%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 30,920,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in DraftKings by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,583,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $25.01.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

