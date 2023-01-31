Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Drops By 12.4%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 731,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Despegar.com Price Performance
Despegar.com stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 169,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,170. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
