Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Drops By 12.4%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 731,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 169,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,170. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 970,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Despegar.com by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Articles

