Short Interest in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Declines By 7.6%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 18,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Insider Activity at Danimer Scientific

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,500. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

DNMR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 909,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $233.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 295.12% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

