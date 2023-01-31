Short Interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Increases By 10.2%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 740,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CEIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy
In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy
CONSOL Energy Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 538,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $79.17.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 41.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
See Also
