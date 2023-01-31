Short Interest in Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Grows By 10.6%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,770,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 13,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Performance

NYSE:COMP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,121. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Compass had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

