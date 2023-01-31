Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Drops By 7.4%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,114,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

