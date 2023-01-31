Short Interest in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Rises By 6.9%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,352,000 after acquiring an additional 291,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,446,000 after acquiring an additional 989,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

BIP stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

