Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Drops By 11.7%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 823,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded up $11.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $759.21. The company had a trading volume of 570,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $724.49 and its 200-day moving average is $676.12. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $831.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

