Short Interest in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Grows By 9.9%

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Black Hills by 129.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 173,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

