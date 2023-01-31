Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Increases By 10.4%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,800 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 5,790,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTEGF shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $545.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

