Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Drops By 6.7%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.52. 294,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Avient by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

