Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Declines By 9.3%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,860,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 31,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.02.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $99.87. 21,953,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,290,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.