Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Grows By 10.8%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Alpha Tau Medical stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

