Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Declines By 7.2%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 123,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of -0.74. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $4.99.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech ( NYSEAMERICAN:APT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

