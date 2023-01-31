Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Declines By 6.6%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 6,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

ACI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. 1,755,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,300. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

