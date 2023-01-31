Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Increases By 7.7%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

