Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for YouGov (LON:YOU)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 1,640 ($20.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.25) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get YouGov alerts:

YouGov Stock Performance

Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 990 ($12.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,600.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 994.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 982.76. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 770 ($9.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($18.53).

Insider Buying and Selling

YouGov Company Profile

In related news, insider Roger Parry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.10), for a total value of £147,000 ($181,548.72).

(Get Rating)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.