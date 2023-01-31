Shentu Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003468 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $69.97 million and $4.51 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,250,265 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

