Shaw Communications Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

