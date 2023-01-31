Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

