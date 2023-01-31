Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. 1,676,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

