Secret Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Secret has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $16.81 million and $3,662.20 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00569933 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,506.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

