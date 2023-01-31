Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after buying an additional 419,722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,148,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 48,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

