Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in BCE by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 15.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 21,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 175,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

