Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,737 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.07. 1,877,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

