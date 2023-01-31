Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,414 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS DIHP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 216,942 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

