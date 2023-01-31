Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.11. 615,284 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average is $115.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

