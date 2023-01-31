Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 250.3% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. 67,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,089. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.

