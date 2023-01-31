Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. 67,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.