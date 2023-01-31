Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $20.88 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $20.88 million and $2,228.22 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.22 or 0.06870012 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00086026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00025030 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

