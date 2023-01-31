SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €122.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €122.00 ($132.61) target price by Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Barclays set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($129.35) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SAP traded up €2.30 ($2.50) on Tuesday, hitting €107.10 ($116.41). 2,334,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP has a one year low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a one year high of €125.40 ($136.30).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

