SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

SAP Stock Performance

ETR:SAP opened at €107.10 ($116.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion and a PE ratio of 38.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a fifty-two week high of €125.40 ($136.30).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

