Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SANM stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sanmina by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Stories

