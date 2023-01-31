Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,714 shares of company stock worth $24,336,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.97. 6,405,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,096,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.39, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

