Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 98,933 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 491,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

MDT opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

