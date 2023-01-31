Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

About Pioneer Natural Resources

NYSE PXD traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $229.06. The stock had a trading volume of 75,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $200.09 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

