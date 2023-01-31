Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.4% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,500,000 after buying an additional 346,694 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 555,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,963 shares of company stock worth $58,033,827. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

