Rossmore Private Capital Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $357.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.14 and a 200-day moving average of $341.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.