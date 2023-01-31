Rossmore Private Capital Buys 530 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $252.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

