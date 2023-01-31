Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,263 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.94.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

