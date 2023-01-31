Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.50.

RCI.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$86.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$64.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$80.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.58.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

