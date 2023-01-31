Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.88.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $278.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.73 and a 200 day moving average of $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $295.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,721,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

