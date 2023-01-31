Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $313.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

